LPG distributors issue 3-month ultimatum; threaten indefinite countrywide shutdown if...

The LPG Distributors Association has warned of an indefinite countrywide strike if its long-pending demands, including a significant hike in distributor commission, are not addressed within the next three months. The warning follows a resolution passed at the national convention of the association held in Bhopal on Saturday.

Advertisement

"A proposal has been approved by the members from various states about the charter of demands. We have also written to the Petroleum of National Gas Ministry about the demands of LPG distributors. The present commission being given to LPG distributors is very low and it is not commensurate with the operational cost," the association’s president BS Sharma said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the letter submitted to the Union government, the commission on LPG distribution should be revised to a minimum of ₹150 to align with rising operational costs.

The association also raised concerns over alleged irregular practices by oil companies. "LPG supply is based on demand and supply. But oil companies are forcibly sending non-domestic cylinders to distributors without any demand, which is against legal provisions. It should be stopped immediately," the letter stated.

Advertisement

In addition to commission and distribution issues, the association flagged persistent problems in the implementation of the Ujjwala Scheme, which aims to provide subsidised LPG connections to economically weaker sections.

The association warned that if their demands are not met within the stipulated period, they will initiate an indefinite nationwide strike, potentially disrupting LPG supply across the country. "If the demands are not met in three months, then the LPG Distributors Association will go on an indefinite countrywide strike," the letter said.

The move could impact millions of households that rely on LPG as their primary cooking fuel, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

