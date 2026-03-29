LPG or PNG connection? Your complete guide to gas connection problem  

The government has mandated that urban households in areas with existing piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure must switch from LPG cylinders within three months of notice, or face supply discontinuation.

The move follows rising geopolitical risks to LPG imports, particularly through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, and aims to boost energy security while freeing LPG for rural areas. PNG is promoted as a safer, more convenient, and cost-effective alternative, with rapid infrastructure expansion and simplified availability checks underway.

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Exceptions apply only if PNG installation is technically unfeasible, certified by the authorised distributor. This marks a major policy shift to reduce urban reliance on LPG cylinders and strengthen domestic pipeline-based distribution.

Why the Centre wants households to shift to PNG

India currently depends heavily on imports for cooking fuel. LPG imports account for around 60% of domestic consumption, while natural gas imports meet roughly half of the country’s demand. With gas facilities damaged in the Gulf region and shipping routes under pressure, the government is trying to reduce the risk of shortages by strengthening domestic pipeline-based distribution.

Officials say a strong pipeline network is more resilient than cylinder-based supply, which depends on shipping, bottling plants, transport, and dealer networks. Read more here

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Why PNG makes more sense over LPG financially

Amid uncertainty over LPG supply due to the raging West Asia conflict, the Centre is accelerating the development of pipeline natural gas (PNG) infrastructure across India and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to not only households but also industries and other commercial establishments.

Piped natural gas (PNG) is more economical compared to LPG over the long term, with its initial installation cost being paid back within 2-3 years. PNG prices are generally more stable than LPG as they are linked to natural gas rates and are dependent on local distribution networks. Read more here

Who are 'notified PNG customers’

A notified PNG customer is a household located in an area where piped natural gas infrastructure is already available or where authorised gas distribution companies have completed pipeline installation.

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Under the new order, such households will be formally informed to switch to PNG. Once notified, they will get three months (90 days) to take a PNG connection. If they do not switch within this period, LPG supply to that address will be discontinued. Read more here

Check if your area has a PNG requirement

The simplest way to verify coverage is through the official website of your local gas distributor. Most providers offer a "PNG availability" or "new connection" section where users can enter details such as city, locality and PIN code. The result typically indicates whether your area is already connected, open for registration, or still under technical feasibility review. Read more here

Here’s what you must do in 90 days

After the 90-day deadline passes, your LPG cylinder supply will be automatically terminated if a PNG connection is available in your area and you fail to switch. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may send SMS or voice alerts informing consumers about the discontinuation of LPG supply.

OMCs and distributors have been explicitly barred from providing LPG refills to your address once the deadline passes. If a housing society or resident welfare association (RWA) blocks pipeline installation, the LPG supply to the entire residential complex can be blocked after 3 months. Read more here

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Now, surrender LPG connection from home

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has amplified efforts to streamline the process of surrendering liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections, especially for households that have already transitioned to piped natural gas (PNG).

Highlighting the MyPNGD platform, the ministry said it enables consumers to complete the surrender process online without the need to visit distributors or agencies. Read more here