LPG output up 40%, no crisis: Govt warns against misleading energy shortage claims

India’s petroleum and LPG supplies remain “fully secure and under control,” the government said, dismissing rumours of shortages as part of a coordinated misinformation campaign. Despite global disruptions, authorities stressed there is no rationing, no supply gap, and no cause for panic.

No shortage of petrol, diesel; pumps fully operational

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all retail fuel outlets across India are fully stocked and operational, with no instructions issued for rationing.

The country’s status as the world’s fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter ensures steady domestic availability. While isolated panic buying was reported, it was attributed to misleading social media content. Oil companies have since increased supply cycles and extended credit to fuel stations to maintain uninterrupted availability.

Crude supply stable despite global disruptions

Even as tensions impact routes like the Strait of Hormuz, India has secured crude from over 41 global suppliers. Increased availability from alternative markets has offset disruptions.

Refineries are operating at over 100% capacity, and oil companies have already secured supplies for the next 60 days, ensuring continuity.

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Strategic reserves sufficient for months

Countering claims of limited reserves, the government said India has a total reserve capacity of 74 days, with current stock cover at around 60 days.

Officials stressed that nearly two months of assured supply is available regardless of global developments, calling reports of depleted reserves misleading.

LPG supply robust; imports reduced

There is no shortage of LPG, the ministry said. Domestic production has increased by 40%, meeting over 60% of daily demand.

India has also secured 800 TMT of LPG imports from multiple countries, ensuring stable supply. Daily cylinder deliveries remain strong at around 50 lakh, after a temporary spike due to panic ordering.

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PNG push part of long-term strategy

The promotion of piped natural gas (PNG) is not a crisis response but part of a broader energy transition plan.

With domestic gas production meeting nearly half of demand, PNG is being expanded as a cleaner and more affordable alternative. The number of PNG connections has grown significantly over the past decade.

Government warns against fake news

The ministry raised concerns over misleading posts and videos falsely suggesting shortages or emergency measures.

It clarified that administrative orders related to fuel and gas are routine and not indicative of a crisis. Authorities warned that spreading misinformation about essential supplies is a punishable offence and urged citizens to rely only on official communications.