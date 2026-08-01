LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchanged

In a rare move at a time of rising crude oil prices and renewed tensions in West Asia, LPG prices in India have been cut for the second month in a row. With effect from 1 August 2026, oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹192 to ₹209 in major cities, while keeping the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders unchanged.
The August revision marks a second straight cut in commercial LPG prices even as crude oil remains elevated and supply concerns persist in West Asia, while domestic LPG rates have been left unchanged. In the previous month, commercial LPG prices had been reduced for the first time in 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across major metro cities.