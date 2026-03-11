LPG shortage: Ayodhya's Ram Rasoi moves to coal, firewood, rice cookers to provide free meals, prasad to devotees

Concerns over LPG supply disruptions linked to global tensions have begun affecting kitchens in several parts of India, including community kitchens. In Ayodhya, the Ram Rasoi kitchen at the Amawa Temple near the Ram Temple has started preparing for contingency arrangements to ensure that free meals for devotees continue even if LPG availability becomes limited due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Amawa temple manager Pankaj Kumar told India Today that the kitchen has identified alternate cooking methods in case gas supplies tighten further. According to him, equipment such as rice cookers and electric cookers may be used, while traditional fuels like coal and firewood are also being considered to keep the kitchen operational.

Ram Rasoi is one of the important community kitchens in Ayodhya and serves a large number of visitors every day. The facility typically provides free meals to around 10,000 to 20,000 devotees daily. However, because of concerns over LPG supply, the timing of the bhandara has been temporarily reduced. Meals that were earlier served from 10 am to 2 pm are now being distributed between 11:30 am and 1 pm.

The shortage has also started affecting other food-related businesses in the temple town. Several prasad shops and restaurants in Ayodhya are reportedly facing difficulties in obtaining commercial LPG cylinders, which are widely used for cooking in eateries and small establishments.

Despite these challenges, temple authorities say the tradition of service and free meals for pilgrims will continue. Officials managing the kitchen have said that preparations are being made to ensure that devotees visiting the Ram Temple do not face disruption in the availability of meals.

The LPG shortage concerns have emerged amid wider supply disruptions affecting several cities across India. Reports indicate that tensions in West Asia have affected global gas shipping routes and increased energy costs, creating supply pressures in parts of the country.

To deal with the ongoing LPG supply concerns, the government has taken several measures to stabilise availability and prioritise essential users. Authorities have invoked provisions under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) and the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to ensure that domestic LPG supplies are prioritised for households over commercial consumers.

Refineries have been directed to operate at full capacity while channeling additional production mainly toward domestic use. The booking interval for LPG cylinders has also been extended from 21 days to 25 days to discourage hoarding.

In addition, the government has moved to ration natural gas supplies by prioritising households that receive piped natural gas as well as vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG). Officials say efforts are also underway to secure alternative supply routes and additional shipments to ease the shortage and stabilise LPG availability in the coming weeks.

