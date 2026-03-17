LPG shortage: Chapati makers’ supply to IT firms, hospitals, hostels affected, says report

LPG shortage: Chapati makers in Pune said the LPG crisis has severely affected their ability to supply food to hospitals, IT companies, hostels and educational institutions. The makers have now asked the administration to ensure the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to them.

According to a report in Times of India, a chapati-maker in Narhe, who makes 25,000 chapatis daily said the disruption could impact nearly 7,000-8,000 people. The chapati maker said they have moved cooking operations to wood-fired stoves. The facility has more than 60 women working, starting at 5 am. They supply chapatis to Hinjewadi IT Park, private hostels, hospitals and educational institutions.

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Another chapati maker said his unit supplies 20,000 chapatis daily to schools, hospitals and IT companies, as per the report. Disruption to their operations could affect food supply for more than 6,000 people. They said they have stopped accepting new orders and are focusing only on fulfilling the daily requirements.

They pointed out that commercial LPG cylinders shortage will also impact the livelihoods of the women working there. Domestic LPG cylinders are not an option because they have lower pressure, thereby slowing down the cooking process, when they need to stick to strict timelines.

LPG SHORTAGE IN MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the government will look into the concerns raised by hotel owners. Gas companies have been instructed to ensure domestic household supply is not disrupted under any circumstances, as per the advisory by the Centre.

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Hotel owners have asked the government to not completely stop commercial supply and suggested that if necessary, it could be reduced partially.

"If gas supply to hotels is stopped completely, many establishments may have to shut down. Switching to alternatives such as kerosene would require significant changes in infrastructure and could pose operational risks," Bhujbal pointed out, adding that the government is attempting to find a balanced approach.

