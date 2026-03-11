LPG shortage hits Chennai, Hyderabad: Adyar Ananda Bhavan's turns off all its gas stoves, Shah Ghouse Cafe turns to firewood for its biryani

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have disrupted global fuel logistics, Hyderabad is grappling with a significant LPG supply shortage. The central kitchen of Chennai's Adyar Ananda Bhavan which supports 15 A2B outlets, has switched entirely to large induction stoves for preparing Sambar and Kootu. In an effort to conserve LPG, the facility has turned off all 10 of its gas stoves, with induction stoves set to operate only during peak hours.

The LPG shortage has had a widespread impact on Hyderabad’s restaurant industry, forcing many hotels and eateries to trim their menus, scale down operations, or explore alternative cooking methods.

Shah Ghouse Cafe, a popular eatery known for its signature biryani, has turned to traditional firewood-based stoves to continue serving its customers, particularly during the busy Ramzan season.

In an interview with ANI, Mohammad Rabbani, the owner of Shah Ghouse Cafe, expressed his frustration with the ongoing LPG supply issues in Hyderabad.

“There are significant problems with gas here in Hyderabad... The supply is almost disrupted, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to cook. Today, they are saying it will be challenging to supply gas from tomorrow,” he said.

He urged both the state and central governments to address the issue, emphasizing that the gas shortage is not only affecting restaurant operations but also causing difficulties for delivery riders. “Riders of Swiggy and Zomato are also very helpless; these days, they too are facing a lot of problems," he added.

In response to the ongoing LPG shortage exacerbated by the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the Union government has taken several measures to mitigate the crisis. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an official directive on March 5, prioritising the supply of LPG for domestic use, which has resulted in limited availability for commercial purposes such as restaurants.

To address this, the government formed a three-member panel involving officials from key oil marketing companies (IOC, HPCL, BPCL) to ensure a more equitable distribution of LPG. Additionally, the government has ramped up domestic LPG production by 10% to stabilize supply chains. Measures to curb hoarding, such as enforcing a 25-day wait rule between cylinder bookings, have also been introduced. Despite these efforts, the commercial sector, including hotels and eateries, continues to face significant challenges, prompting calls for more targeted interventions.

(With inputs from Anagha Kesav, Abdul Basheer)