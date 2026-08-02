LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline

Oil marketing companies are also expanding the availability of new lightweight 10 kg composite cylinders with faster delivery services.

Here's what has changed from August 1:

Commercial LPG becomes cheaper

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced for the second consecutive month from August 1, offering relief to businesses that rely on 19 kg cylinders.

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The price has been cut by Rs 192 to Rs 209 across major cities. In Delhi, a 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,738 after a Rs 192 reduction. In Mumbai, the price has fallen by Rs 194 to Rs 2,691.50. Kolkata has seen the biggest cut of Rs 209, bringing the price down to Rs 2,872.50, while in Chennai, the price has dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 2,906.

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No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices

For households, there is no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder this month.

The cylinder continues to cost Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 968 in Kolkata, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai and Rs 957.50 in Chennai.

PMUY customers have an August 16 e-KYC deadline

If you receive LPG benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), you need to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC by August 16, 2026.

Many customers have received messages from oil marketing companies saying:

"Dear customer, you are required to do e-KYC for receiving LPG cylinder at domestic rates. Despite earlier reminders, you have not done your e-KYC so far. You can do e-KYC at your home through the IndianOil ONE App or at your distributor or through the delivery personnel. Failure to do e-KYC by 16.08.26 would make you ineligible for cylinders at domestic rates till e-KYC is completed. Kindly complete your e-KYC at the earliest."

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Under PMUY, the government currently provides subsidy on four LPG refills a year, compared to nine refills earlier.

More cities to get lightweight LPG cylinders

Consumers in more cities will soon have access to lightweight 10 kg composite LPG cylinders with express delivery.

IndianOil's Indane XTRALITE NOW cylinders are currently available in Pune, Gurugram, Indore and Coimbatore. The company plans to expand the service to another 25 cities by mid-August, with major cities expected to get the cylinders by the end of October.

BPCL's Bharatgas Lite ZIP is expected to be available in more than 100 cities across 24 states by August 15.

HPCL's newly launched HP Navya 10 kg composite cylinder is already being sold through Swiggy Instamart in Bengaluru.

PNG switch rule continues

If your locality has piped natural gas (PNG), the existing rule remains in place. Households can have only one cooking gas connection—either LPG or PNG. Where PNG is available, consumers are required to switch to the piped gas network.

Remember to surrender your LPG connection after switching to PNG

Customers who move completely to PNG must terminate their Indane, Bharatgas or HP Gas LPG connection within 30 days.

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Those shifting to an area without PNG connectivity can get a transfer voucher to reconnect with an LPG cylinder.

Booking and delivery rules stay the same

Customers are encouraged to book LPG cylinders online instead of visiting distributors.

At the time of delivery, you will receive a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), or OTP, on your registered mobile number. The OTP must be shared with the delivery executive to complete the delivery. If the OTP is not available, the cylinder will be returned.

The refill lock-in period also remains unchanged at 25 days for urban customers and 45 days for rural customers.