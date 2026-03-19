LPG woes hit Mumbai: Iconic Ashok Vada Pav shuts its doors, Ladu Samrat reduces menu items by 30-40%

The bustling streets of Mumbai are facing an unprecedented "silent" crisis. From the historic lanes of Dadar to the commercial hubs of Kalbadevi, Mumbai’s legendary food scene has ground to a halt as a severe LPG shortage forces iconic institutions to pull down their shutters.

In a heartbreaking turn for food lovers, Ashok Vada Pav in Prabhadevi—widely regarded as the birthplace of the modern Vada Pav—has been forced to shut its doors. Legend has it that the iconic combination of the batata vada, pav, and signature chutneys was invented here in 1966.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For the first time in recent memory, the stall has remained closed since Monday, leaving hundreds of daily commuters and loyal fans disappointed as the "soul of Mumbai’s working class" remains unavailable due to the ongoing gas crisis.

The crisis isn't limited to street food. In the heart of Kalbadevi, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, a landmark that has been serving authentic Gujarati thalis since 1945, has also suspended operations. The restaurant, a favourite for local traders and tourists alike, stands empty, unable to fire up its kitchens to serve its famous meals.

Nearby in Lalbaug, the popular Ladu Samrat is fighting to stay afloat by operating on a "truncated menu." The restaurant's management told India Today that they are only serving about 30-40% of their usual items.

Advertisement

To manage the limited gas supply, they have shut down their AC sections and closed one of their two kitchens. The shortage is a direct fallout of escalating tensions in West Asia. The ongoing conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.

There is a glimmer of hope for Mumbai’s restaurateurs and residents. The Central Government is actively seeking alternative sources of cooking gas that bypass the affected conflict zones.

Crucially, two LPG tankers reached Indian shores this week. Authorities expect this fresh supply to provide much-needed relief to the city's gas distribution network in the coming days, potentially allowing these culinary landmarks to reopen.

Watch full report here