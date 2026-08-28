Luxury stay ends in FIR: Delhi family allegedly flees Oberoi Udaivilas without paying ₹5.74 lakh bill. Know what happened next

At the time of checkout on August 25, the hotel management reportedly presented a bill of ₹5.74 lakh to the family. According to the report, Yadav declined to pay, stating that Maker Baha Travel Agency, which had booked the room on August 12, would settle the amount.

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However, the hotel management claimed that no special arrangement, discount or agreement had been made with the travel agency regarding payment at the time of booking.

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FIR lodged, investigation underway

Ravindra Singh, liaison manager at The Oberoi Udaivilas, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Ambamata police station in Udaipur.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining the roles of both the family and the travel agency.

The case is being handled by Ajay Raj Singh Shekhawat, Sub-Inspector at Ambamata police station, who told the news outlet, "A detailed investigation is being carried out."

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About The Oberoi Udaivilas

The Oberoi Udaivilas is among Udaipur's most expensive luxury hotels and is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola. Built on the former hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar, the property is known for its domes, courtyards, fountains, interconnected pools and architecture inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage.

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The hotel has hosted celebrities, destination weddings and high-profile events over the years.

It also featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were married at the property in 2023.

According to the hotel's website, standard rooms are typically priced between ₹40,000 and ₹70,000 per night, while luxury and ultra-luxury suites with private pools can cost several lakh rupees per night.