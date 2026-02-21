‘Made in India chip key to developed nation’: PM Modi launches Foxconn-HCL plant in Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 laid the foundation stone of a semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh — a joint venture between Foxconn and HCL — positioning it as a key step in India’s march towards technological self-reliance.

Calling critical minerals central to the sector’s future, he said, “Rare earth minerals very important for semiconductors, India taking strong measures in this direction,” underlining the government’s focus on securing supply chains.

Linking self-reliance to India’s development ambitions, the Prime Minister asserted, “Developed India will be possible only if it is self-reliant; Made in India chip very important for developed India.”

The establishment of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh is a step towards technological self-reliance. It will boost India’s presence in the global chip ecosystem.

https://t.co/DNY4D9MDUz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2026

He stressed that the country is pursuing a twin-track approach in technology. “India working on both aspects of software and hardware; it is a proud moment that UP is also becoming part of semiconductor ecosystem,” he said, noting the growing footprint of the state in advanced manufacturing.

Highlighting the pace of economic momentum, Modi said, “Today, India is rapidly progressing towards its goal of development. I have also said from the Red Fort that India has no time to pause or slow down. Since the beginning of 2026, India has accelerated its progress... and now this week is also proving to be historic for India.”

HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar said, “... For us to start this semiconductor project in Jewar and build this ecosystem here in collaboration with Foxconn is a proud moment for us... Manufacturing here will start in 2028... 36 million chips per month will be manufactured here at the unit's full capacity by 2028...”

Referring to the Global AI Impact Summit held in Delhi, he added, “Heads of state and technology leaders from across the world gathered in Delhi for the Global AI Impact Summit. At this summit, the world witnessed India's AI potential, understood our vision, and appreciated it... India is now striving to catch up with the world's top countries in the processing power needed to run the modern world. This means that India is working simultaneously on both software and hardware.”

Emphasising the next steps in strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, he said, “India is set to build rare earth corridors, and this is a significant development for the semiconductor industry.”