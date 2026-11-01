Mahadev betting app case: CBI extradites key accused Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman

In a statement dated November 1, the agency said the extradition was carried out in coordination with other central agencies and the authorities in Oman.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, as well as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which a prosecution complaint has been filed.

Read More: Mahadev betting app probe: Shefali Bagga surrenders bulk of ₹1.2 cr promotional fee to ED

The CBI described the extradition as "a significant milestone in India's sustained efforts to bring back fugitives who operate transnational criminal enterprises against Indian citizens from abroad, and to make them face the due process of Indian law."

CBI extradites Sourabh Chandrakar the kingpin in Mahadev App betting cases, from Oman — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 1, 2026

How the Mahadev betting syndicate operated

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The CBI took over the investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Chhattisgarh government.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that Mahadev Online Book was one of the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, operating from outside India.

The syndicate allegedly offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" spread across the country. These networks enrolled users and collected betting stakes from them.

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The CBI said its investigation uncovered a financial network through which proceeds from illegal betting operations were transferred across multiple accounts and moved overseas.

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"The proceeds of these illegal bettings were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels," the agency said.

Investigators also alleged that a portion of the proceeds was used to pay protection money to public servants to allow the syndicate to continue operating without interference.

"Investigations further revealed that part of the proceeds were used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without any hindrance," the CBI stated.

The agency has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act.

Chandrakar is among the key accused named in these chargesheets.

The ED has also attached several properties in India and abroad in connection with the alleged betting syndicate.

How Chandrakar was brought back from Oman

According to the CBI, Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police following the issuance of a Red Corner Notice against him.

The CBI and ED subsequently submitted formal extradition proposals to the Sultanate of Oman, along with evidence collected against the accused.

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The request was pursued in coordination with Indian government agencies, the Interpol National Central Bureau and the relevant authorities in Oman.

After the extradition request was approved, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and escorted Chandrakar back to India.

Chandrakar to be produced in Raipur court on November 2

The CBI said Chandrakar would undergo a medical examination before being taken to Raipur after obtaining transit remand. He is scheduled to be produced before the CBI Special Judge in Raipur on Monday, November 2.