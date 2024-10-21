'How can we give up our strongholds?': Congress leaders call Uddhav Thackeray's seat demands 'frustrating' and 'unreasonable'

The impasse over seat sharing between alliance partners Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) refuses to die down, even with veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar now mediating. This comes in the wake of the BJP releasing its first list comprising of 99 candidates.

Amid the impasse, Congress cancelled its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which was supposed to finalise its candidates, urging state leaders to stay in Delhi. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders gathered at Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai, for urgent discussions. Last week, a Congress panel had approved 62 candidates, but the growing tensions put further decisions on hold.

Ahead of the Shiv Sena (UBT) meeting on Sunday, party MP Sanjay Raut hinted at important decisions that needed to be made. “Yesterday's meeting lasted over 10 hours, and today we called an emergency meeting with our leaders. We will go to Matoshree and decide our next steps,” Raut said.

As reported by The Indian Express, Congress, meanwhile, has opted for a wait and watch strategy, wanting the Uddhav Thackeray faction to make the first move. "We need to finalise some decisions, which is why our leaders remain in Delhi," said a Congress insider to IE. Another senior negotiator expressed frustration, calling some of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demands “unreasonable and difficult to accommodate.”

Sources revealed that a Saturday meeting lasting until 2 a.m. yielded no breakthrough. Shiv Sena (UBT) remained firm on its demands, especially in Vidarbha, where it staked a claim to several seats considered Congress strongholds. "How can we give up seats like Warora, Ramtek, or Nagpur South? We’ve consistently won these, but they don’t even have strong candidates there. Their demands are unreasonable," a Congress leader remarked.

Despite the escalating tensions, Shiv Sena (UBT) maintained optimism. Party MLA Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the meeting at Matoshree was focused on campaign strategy, and that any issues would be "resolved soon." At the same time, Aaditya Thackeray held an impromptu meeting with Sharad Pawar, though he declined to reveal details of their discussion.

Later, Raut and MP Anil Desai met Pawar, with Desai stating that the MVA would hold a joint press conference on Monday. However, a senior Congress leader claimed they were unaware of such a plan.

Congress also reached out to Pawar, with MLA Naseem Khan stating, "It was a routine meeting. We want the MVA to remain united and ensure a return to power. We’re confident the remaining issues will be sorted out soon. Discussions on 10% of the seats are still ongoing, but with Pawar’s guidance, we believe consensus will be reached."

Last week, the MVA claimed agreement on 260 of Maharashtra’s 288 seats. However, 28 constituencies remain highly contentious, with the Sena (UBT) threatening to withdraw from negotiations if Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is involved. “We’re frustrated with how Congress in Maharashtra is handling this. If we don’t get our act together, how will we win?” Raut remarked, noting that he had raised these concerns with Congress general secretaries K.C. Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, and state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.