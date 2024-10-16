'Our chief minister is...': Devendra Fadnavis drops big hint on CM face for Mahayuti ahead of crucial Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024

In a pointed address on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hinted at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde potentially being the chief ministerial face for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Speaking at an event to unveil the government's report card, Fadnavis, flanked by Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, remarked, “Our Chief Minister is sitting here,” subtly reinforcing Shinde's position.

Fadnavis also challenged NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to declare the chief ministerial candidate for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), stating, “We don’t need to announce the chief minister’s face; our chief minister is right here.” He further criticized the MVA for its hesitance in naming a leader, implying a lack of confidence in their own candidate’s prospects post-election. "I challenge Pawar Sahab to reveal their face,” he asserted.

As the BJP's key figure in Maharashtra, Fadnavis indicated that seat-sharing discussions among the ruling allies were nearing completion. His carefully crafted comments are viewed as an effort to maintain harmony within the Mahayuti coalition, especially as both he and Ajit Pawar harbor ambitions for the chief ministership.

Eknath Shinde refrained from directly engaging with the topic, instead emphasizing that the government’s achievements over the past two years serve as the true representation of the alliance. He suggested that the MVA should first announce its own leader, adding, “The MVA should declare their face as the leader of the opposition.”

The MVA, which includes the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, has similarly avoided naming a chief ministerial candidate. Earlier this week, Uddhav Thackeray skirted the issue, stating that the MVA would disclose its candidate only after the Mahayuti does the same. “Let Mahayuti announce their Chief Minister's face first, then we will let you know who our face is,” Thackeray remarked during a press briefing in Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar has previously stated that the selection of the chief ministerial face for the alliance would hinge on which party secures the most seats in the elections.

Maharashtra's elections are scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23, coinciding with the Jharkhand elections.

