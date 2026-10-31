Maha contractors inundate CM, Dy CMs' offices with frantic calls over ₹86,000 cr in unpaid dues

Titled ‘Call the CM and deputy CMs’, the campaign scheduled calls to the CMO for Friday, Shinde’s office for Monday and Pawar’s office for Tuesday. The association circulated the three offices’ telephone numbers. Business Today was unable to verify the claims independently.

After struggling to reach the CMO, contractors began calling the deputy chief ministers’ offices ahead of schedule. Recordings of calls accessed by the publication showed contractors and their family members describing their financial difficulties.

Vaibhav Lad, a contractor from Buldhana, sought clearance of his pending project payments before Diwali. The official who answered told him: “Don’t call here for issues regarding bills. Please contact the concerned department.”

Bhagyashri Kawale, wife of a Pandharpur-based contractor, sought the release of ₹2 crore owed for work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. She told Hindustan Times that her husband’s ₹5 lakh tender deposit had also remained unpaid for over a year.

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“We are in critical financial crisis. The bank has seized our home as we have not been able to pay the EMI, because the government is holding back our arrears. We are fighting to get pour home back through the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT),” she said.

Ratnagiri-based contractor Subodh Sawant, who is awaiting ₹4 crore in Public Works Department payments, posted a video showing repeated unanswered calls to the CMO. “Perhaps, they have stopped answering the phone because they are being flooded with calls,” he said.

Amravati-based contractor Ujjwal Pande also appealed to Shinde’s office, saying: “I am very small contractor and cannot afford a ticket to Mumbai. I will come, if you can send me a railway ticket,” he said. An official gave him another contact number to pursue his complaint.

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Hingoli contractor Nischal Ambal, who is owed ₹6 crore, approached Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil after failing to reach the designated offices.

“Dada, I completed the work for Jal Jeevan Mission many months ago. Can I expect a payment before Diwali?” Ambal asked, as per the report. Patil responded: “Yes, some funds will be released.”

MSCA president Milind Bhosale said contractors had submitted recordings of their calls, while many others reported unanswered calls. “There was a huge response to our agitation today. Contractors were supposed to call only the CMO, as per schedule. But when they failed, they started calling the deputy CMs too. All of them are in financial trouble and are worried how they would spend their Diwali. It’s black Diwali for us,” Bhosale was quoted as saying by the publication.

The CM's office is yet to respond to the report. Contractors plan to continue the campaign, calling Shinde’s office on Monday and Pawar’s office on Tuesday to press for clearance of their ₹86,000 crore in pending dues before Diwali.