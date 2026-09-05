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Maharashtra ‘Dahi Handi’ tragedy: 2 dead, 130 Govindas injured during celebrations

Maharashtra ‘Dahi Handi’ tragedy: 2 dead, 130 Govindas injured during celebrations

A total of 118 Govindas were injured in Mumbai during the celebrations, according to information from government and BMC-run hospitals till 6 pm

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 9:42 PM IST
Maharashtra ‘Dahi Handi’ tragedy: 2 dead, 130 Govindas injured during celebrationsDahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra turned tragic as two people, including a seven-year-old boy, died in separate incidents

Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra turned tragic as two people, including a seven-year-old boy, died in separate incidents, while at least 130 ‘Govindas’ suffered injuries during festivities across Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, officials said on Saturday.

Dahi Handi, celebrated as part of Janmashtami marking the birth of Lord Krishna, involves participants forming multi-tier human pyramids to break clay pots filled with curd suspended in the air.

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In Mumbai, seven-year-old Rudra Kadam died after a brick column collapsed on him during a Dahi Handi celebration at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwadi, Malvani, around 3 pm, an official said.

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According to PTI News, a group of children had organised the celebration on their own. One end of the rope holding the handi was tied to a tree, while the other was attached to a brick column supporting a ground-floor structure.

As the children attempted to break the handi, the column collapsed, burying Rudra under the debris. He sustained critical head injuries and was pulled out by bystanders before being rushed to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Ward staff and police personnel were mobilised after the incident.

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Woman crushed under iron structure in Pune

In Pune, Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of Old Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad, died after a temporary iron structure supporting a stack of loudspeakers collapsed on her on Friday night, police said.

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The structure had been erected for a Dahi Handi event organised by Vighnaharta Mandal. Workers were dismantling it after the programme when a heavy portion fell on Pathan.

She suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Pathan’s son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal. Her family declined to lodge a complaint and requested police not to register a case independently. An accidental death report was subsequently registered, while police continued to investigate the collapse.

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130 Govindas injured

A total of 118 Govindas were injured in Mumbai during the celebrations, according to information from government and BMC-run hospitals till 6 pm.

Of these, five were admitted, 80 received preliminary treatment and 33 were discharged. KEM Hospital reported the highest number of cases at 29, followed by Nair Hospital with 17 and Rajawadi Hospital with 13.

Another 12 Govindas were admitted to hospitals in neighbouring Thane.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Dahi Handi events in Worli, Dadar and Ghatkopar and urged citizens, particularly youngsters, to stay away from addiction. He said the celebrations should contribute to Maharashtra’s ‘Drug-Free Maharashtra’ campaign.

In Thane, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed the importance of safety over attempts to break records. “Break the pot, but protect life. Remember that your parents are waiting for you at home. Every Govinda must ensure their teammates do not get injured,” Shinde said, according to PTI.

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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 9:42 PM IST
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