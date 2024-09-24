No consensus on Uddhav as CM? Sharad Pawar says MVA will decide chief minister candidate after...

Differences have reportedly emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over who should be the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has pushed for Uddhav Thackeray as the candidate, the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) have expressed reluctance to commit to any candidate before the election results.

On Monday, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said the MVA will finalise its chief ministerial candidate only after the assembly election results are declared. "When the Janata Party was formed, no one anticipated Morarji Desai would become Prime Minister. He was chosen after the elections. Similarly, we aim to present an alternative that serves the people's welfare. The decision on who will be chief minister and who will be in the cabinet will be made post-elections," he said while speaking at a press conference in Chiplun, Ratnagiri.

Last week, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat sparked speculation by suggesting that the Congress would put forward its own candidate for the chief minister's post. Some Congress leaders have endorsed state unit chief Nana Patole as a potential candidate. In August, Uddhav Thackeray urged allies to declare the MVA's chief ministerial candidate before the elections.

Sharad Pawar has remained firm in his stance, suggesting that the chief minister candidate should be decided based on which party secures the most seats in the alliance. This formula, however, is not acceptable to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

The Sena MP asserted that within the MVA, there is no such rule that the party with the highest number of seats automatically secures the chief ministerial post. "We are in the coalition era, so the person who wants to be chief minister must be acceptable to all and sufficiently experienced to run a three-party alliance government," he said.

Raut also pointed out that during the Lok Sabha elections, in which MVA bagged 30 of 48 seats, the alliance did not follow any specific formula but still managed to win more seats than the BJP-led NDA, which secured only 17 seats in Maharashtra. "Our only condition is that the chief ministerial candidate should be declared early," Raut said. He, however, added that Sena was fine with a name from either Congress or NCP (SP) as well, but "it should be acceptable to all".

Uddhav Thackeray served as Maharashtra’s chief minister from November 2019 until June 2022. He took office after a political fallout between the BJP and Shiv Sena following the 2019 assembly elections, despite the NDA securing a majority in the state. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56 in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and NCP, in alliance, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

Despite their combined victory, the BJP and Shiv Sena disagreed over the chief ministerial post, with Thackeray’s party demanding a rotational arrangement, which the BJP rejected. The Shiv Sena subsequently broke off from the alliance and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the NCP and Congress, with Thackeray becoming the chief minister.