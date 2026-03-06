Maharashtra exporters face huge losses due to US-Iran war as 1,000 containers stranded at Dubai port

Maharashtra’s farmers and exporters are facing severe financial setbacks, as between 800 to 1,000 containers filled with agricultural goods remain stranded at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port. The delay is due to disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has halted port operations since February 28.

Jebel Ali, a key Middle Eastern port, is a vital distribution point for agricultural products across the Gulf. However, the conflict has paralysed operations, leaving many shipments, including those that had already reached Dubai or were en route from India, stuck at the port.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disruptions impacting key exports

The stranded containers primarily contain agricultural products such as bananas, grapes, pomegranates, watermelons, leafy vegetables, and onions, all major exports from Maharashtra. This disruption has come at a time when demand for these fruits, especially grapes and pomegranates, typically peaks during Ramadan across Gulf countries.

Ramadan demand hit by delays

Gulf nations traditionally see a surge in fruit demand during Ramadan, and farmers plan their harvests around this seasonal shift. However, this year’s exports have been thrown into disarray by the conflict. Nearly 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of grapes currently at ports are expected to be impacted, and another 10,000 tonnes of export-quality grapes still on farms may now have to be sold locally at a loss.

Advertisement

Port congestion causing further delays

At Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai, around 80 containers of grapes destined for Dubai remain unloaded. More than 200 containers from Nashik, also bound for export, are stuck outside the port, leading to significant congestion. The situation is dire, with exporters saying the problem will persist until shipping operations resume.

Each container that remains stranded represents a major loss, with financial setbacks running into lakhs of rupees, according to Madhukar Kshirsagar, Director of the Indian Grape Exporters Association.

Farmers urge government intervention

Farmer organisations are calling for immediate government support. Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association, has requested that the government provide a subsidy of Rs 1,500 per quintal, along with waiving port charges and demurrage fees for the stranded containers. There is also a call for a temporary procurement scheme to assist exporters until shipments can be cleared.

Advertisement

Exporters recall shipments as produce spoils

Some exporters have already started recalling their shipments. Prakash Gaikwad, a prominent exporter, said he had to recall containers of bananas and onions from JNPT due to prolonged delays, which were damaging the produce. A shipment of onions sent to Nashik customs took four days to clear, by which time the entire consignment had spoiled.

Broader impact on agricultural imports and exports

The ripple effects of this disruption also extend to imports from the Gulf and Iran. Around 600-700 containers carrying products like apples, kiwis, and dates are stuck at Iranian ports. The value of these containers is considerable, with kiwi containers valued at Rs 30-32 lakh and date containers at Rs 45 lakh, according to fruit trader Suyog Zede.

Additionally, India’s sugar exports are facing uncertainty. The Centre had sanctioned the export of 20 lakh tonnes of sugar this season, but exporters now anticipate that only around 5 lakh tonnes will reach the market due to ongoing disruptions. Iran, traditionally a key importer of Indian sugar, has been significantly affected by the conflict.