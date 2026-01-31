Maharashtra politics after Ajit Pawar: Sunetra Pawar set to lead NCP, to take oath as Maharashtra Dy CM today

Sunetra Pawar is poised to take the oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday at 5 pm. She has accepted the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) proposal for her elevation. Sunetra will continue to hold the Excise and Sports ministries in the state government.

The Finance Portfolio will remain with Fadnavis temporarily until the budget session in March, but will later go to the NCP, sources told India Today. Sources added that discussions took place within the Pawar family after the proposal, following which Sunetra agreed to take on the role of Deputy CM.

Moreover, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated that he has no objections to her becoming deputy chief minister.

Currently, she serves as a Rajya Sabha MP. She is not a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature, a procedural detail the party is addressing as they move forward with her nomination.

Previously, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that the party will convene a legislature party meeting on Saturday in South Mumbai, where Sunetra Pawar is anticipated to be appointed as its leader.

This follows the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and several party members have indicated their support for Sunetra Pawar to assume the role of deputy chief minister.

Bhujbal stated, "The legislature party meeting of the NCP will be convened on Saturday, where Sunetra Pawar will be named as its leader. Many leaders want her to become the deputy CM," as reported by PTI. Sunetra Pawar is expected to attend the meeting, solidifying her position within the party's leadership ranks.

All NCP legislators have been instructed to be in Mumbai for the meeting on Saturday, underlining the importance of party support for the transition. The session at Vidhan Bhavan is expected to finalise Sunetra Pawar's appointment and outline the party's next steps.

The Baramati assembly seat in Pune district became vacant after Ajit Pawar's passing in a plane crash on Wednesday. This loss has reduced the NCP's presence in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly to 40, prompting the party to regroup and solidify its internal leadership.

The February 7 local polls are expected to serve as a "coordinated tribute" to Ajit Pawar, with both NCP factions contesting together under the clock symbol. This arrangement is being viewed as a precursor to a possible reunification of the factions after the poll results are declared on 9 February.

The opposition has voiced criticism over the timing of including Sunetra Pawar in the cabinet. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut commented, "The woman has lost her husband; her eyes are still welling with tears. To talk of leadership and cabinet berths now shows zero humanity," expressing concerns about the sensitivity of the decision.