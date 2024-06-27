Friction in Mahayuti: Will allies contest separately in Maharashtra assembly elections? Ajit Pawar's leader drops big hint

A sense of unease has gripped the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Amol Mitkari has dropped a hint that the Mahayuti allies-- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP-- might contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state independently if each of them insists on demanding 100 seats.

He emphasised the impracticality of accommodating such demands within the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.

"If each constituent adamantly insists on contesting 100 assembly seats in the upcoming state elections, then the parties will have to contest separately. With only 288 assembly seats available, being offered only 55 seats would be unacceptable for the party," Mitkari, an MLC and NCP spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

BJP, however, did not take kindly to Mitkari's remark. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said the NCP should ask Mitkari to refrain from making such remarks. He further said that seat-sharing discussions are yet to take place among the leaders of the Mahayuti.

"Mitkari should be reined in by senior leaders of his party. The party's chief or state president should clarify whether Mitkari is authorised to make such comments. Seat-sharing discussions will take place among the top leaders," Darekar said.

This, however, is not the first time that Amol Mitkari has spoken against Mahayuti. In a recent tweet, he attacked the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and said that Ajit Pawar's timely entry into the alliance saved the Shinde Camp or else they would have been left without a langot (nappy).

"Ramdas Kadamji you spoke loudly: 'It would have been better if Ajit Dada, who came back, had come a little late.' For your information, he came on time, so your nappy was spared. Don't forget that you are saved because of Dada's grace," he wrote on X.

Days later, Mitkari criticised BJP minister Chandrakant Patil while defending Ajit Pawar in the Pune Porsche car accident case. The NCP spokesperson claimed in a post that similar incidents also occurred when Patil was the guardian minister of Pune district.

He also hinted at an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which allied with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, for the assembly elections. He also said that this was his personal view though and not the party line.