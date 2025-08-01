'Was ordered to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat': Retired ATS officer drops bombshell in 2008 Malegaon blast case

A retired officer of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made significant allegations following a special court's acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Mehboob Mujawar, the officer in question, claims he was instructed to arrest high-profile figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, to support a 'saffron terror' narrative.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mujawar stated, "I was directed by Param Bir Singh, and those above him asked me to arrest these individuals -- Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. It was beyond my capacity to arrest someone like Mohan Bhagwat, who holds significant influence in Maharashtra."

He further accused the investigating officer of allegedly carrying out a "fabricated investigation."

The Malegaon blast, which occurred nearly 17 years ago, saw a significant development with a special Mumbai court acquitting seven accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court stated there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" to support the prosecution's claims.

The ATS initially alleged that the blast was executed by members of the right-wing group 'Abhinav Bharat', with connections to high-profile individuals. However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the case, found critical flaws in the ATS's work, leading to the dropping of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Advertisement

The trial, beginning in 2018, faced challenges with over 300 prosecution witnesses, many of whom turned hostile. The NIA court highlighted the absence of "cogent and reliable evidence" against the accused, emphasising that "terrorism has no religion" and convictions cannot be based on "mere suspicion."

The retired officer also alleged, "They asked me to file a charge sheet showing dead people as alive. When I refused, the then IPS officer, Param Bir Singh, implicated me in a false case... I protested because I did not want to engage in false work, and as a result, fabricated cases were registered against me."

The court's decision has prompted an investigation into allegations against an ATS officer concerning the submission of fake medical certificates during the investigation. This development further questions the integrity of the probe conducted by the ATS.

Advertisement

Mujawar welcomed the verdict, which acquitted all accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, acknowledging procedural lapses and unreliable testimonies that weakened the prosecution.