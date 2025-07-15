'I act like a karyakarta, you should too': Eknath Shinde's stern warning to Shiv Sena MLAs after Sanjay Gaikwad slapgate row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a stern warning to Shiv Sena leaders, emphasizing the importance of discipline and humility amid controversy involving party MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Shinde's remarks come in the aftermath of a video showing Gaikwad in an altercation with a canteen worker at the Akashvani MLA hostel.

In a party meeting held at Dadar, Shinde reminded party members of their roles as 'workers' rather than bosses.

"I don't behave like a boss. I don't get angry. I act like a karyakarta (party worker) - and you should too. Don't let your success get to your head. No matter how many positions you hold, always remember: you are first and foremost a worker," Shinde reportedly said at the meeting.

While not condoning Gaiwkad's actions, Shinde stressed the importance of legal recourse over physical confrontations. "He vomited, which angered him, and he reacted that way. Although I don't support violence, if there is any problem, we have the right to take legal action, but beating someone is not right," Shinde stated.

Shinde further advised vigilance against attempts to tarnish the party's image, underscoring the need for discipline in public life. "Be alert and cautious. The coming time will test us. Public life demands discipline - and we must uphold it," the Shiv Sena chief pointed out as per the report.

Addressing the recent controversies, Shinde acknowledged the scrutiny his leadership faces due to the actions of party members.

"In the past few days, certain incidents have taken place... People don't point fingers at you - they point at me for what you do. They ask me: 'What are your MLAs up to?" Shinde expressed his concerns, highlighting the collective responsibility of the party.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the incident, asserting that "such conduct does not send the right message." The incident has brought attention to the behaviour and accountability of elected officials.

The altercation involving Sanjay Gaikwad drew significant public and political attention. Gaikwad, seen in the video, accused a canteen worker of serving stale food, leading to the confrontation.