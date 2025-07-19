'Not speaking todne ki bhasha but...': Uddhav Thackeray accuses Fadnavis govt of undermining Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has vociferously accused the Fadnavis government of deliberately weakening Mumbai's importance by shifting industries and financial centres to Gujarat.

Addressing the media after the legislative assembly session, Thackeray expressed his alarm over what he sees as a gradual erosion of Mumbai's significance. "We are not speaking 'todne ki bhasha' but Mumbai is gradually losing its significance. Who took the industries and financial centres of Mumbai to Gujarat? These people," he remarked.

Thackeray further warned against efforts to weaken Mumbai's connection to Maharashtra, asserting that any such actions would be met with resistance. "Nobody can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. Jo bhi karega hum unke tukde karenge, I say this openly."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "We are not speaking 'todne ki bhasha' but Mumbai is gradually losing its significance. Who took the industries and financial centres of Mumbai to Gujarat? These people. So, nobody can separate Mumbai from… pic.twitter.com/FbYd5ECA6Y — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

Thackeray also aired his strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's approach towards imposing the Hindi language in the state's education system. He declared his commitment to resisting any attempts to impose Hindi in primary education, emphasizing the value of linguistic diversity in Maharashtra.

His criticism came in response to the Mahayuti government's proposal to introduce a three-language policy in primary education. Thackeray argued that this policy disrupts the peaceful coexistence of various linguistic communities in the state. Reflecting on his tenure as chief minister, he recounted how he had received the National Education Policy 2020 but chose not to implement the three-language policy.

The Shiv Sena leader took a swipe at Chief Minister Fadnavis, insinuating that he needs to better understand the National Education Policy before attempting to implement it. This remark underscores Thackeray's disapproval of what he perceives as the government's inadequate handling of educational reforms.

Thackeray insists that safeguarding Mumbai's status as a cultural and economic hub is essential for Maharashtra's broader interests, reflecting his deep concerns about the state's current political trajectory.

Amid increasing political tensions, Thackeray's clear stance on language and regional identity issues continues to resonate with many in Maharashtra. His views highlight ongoing debates over cultural preservation and regional autonomy in India's diverse linguistic landscape.