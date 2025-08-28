Mahindra to build H125 helicopter fuselage for Airbus: 'Huge validation for Make in India'

Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) has secured another major contract with Airbus, this time to manufacture the main fuselage of the H125 helicopters, marking a significant step forward in India's aerospace ambitions.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, expressed his excitement over the development, stating, "Great news for our Group, but I'm even more delighted by this validation of the country's Make in India ambitions...and of the country’s capability to find new markets overseas."

The contract is the latest in a series of agreements between Airbus and Mahindra, which underscores the growing strength of India's aerospace industry. Just five months ago, in April, Airbus awarded MASPL the contract to manufacture the main fuselage of the H130 helicopters. The latest deal for the H125 fuselage further solidifies India's role in Airbus Helicopters' global value chain, integrating the country into the aerospace giant's manufacturing ecosystem.

Airbus confirmed that the production for both the H125 and H130 will take place at Mahindra's Bengaluru facility, with the industrialisation process set to begin immediately. The first H125 fuselage delivery is expected by 2027. Although financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, the significance of the contract is clear: it represents a critical part of Airbus's strategy to boost its 'Make in India' initiative.

In a statement, Airbus stressed that these contracts for the H125 and H130 aerostructures would help strengthen India's position in global aerospace manufacturing. Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD of Airbus in India and South Asia, highlighted the importance of this partnership, noting, "This significant H125 work package, along with our existing H130 partnership and the under-construction H125 Final Assembly Line (FAL), demonstrates our confidence in India as a critical hub for global aerospace manufacturing."

The H125 is one of the world's best-selling single-engine helicopters, widely used for passenger transport, aerial work, tourism, law enforcement, medical evacuation, and rescue missions. Airbus sees the H125 FAL as a catalyst for the growth of new civil market segments in India, including Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), disaster management, law enforcement, and aerial work. The H125’s "Made in India" status will also cater to the requirements of the Indian armed forces.

The contract with Mahindra highlights Airbus's long-term commitment to India. The aerospace major has been strengthening its presence in India's civil aviation and defense sectors, which now includes the setting up of two Final Assembly Lines in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd for the H125 and C295 military aircraft.

Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra Group, said the deal strengthens Mahindra's long-standing partnership with Airbus and reflects the shared mission of building India’s aerospace ecosystem.