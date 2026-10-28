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Major action against Azam Khan: ED attaches Jauhar University assets worth Rs 1,170 crore

Major action against Azam Khan: ED attaches Jauhar University assets worth Rs 1,170 crore

The University campus at Jauhar Nagar in Rampur is held by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which is controlled by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Major action against Azam Khan: ED attaches Jauhar University assets worth Rs 1,170 croreED attaches Azam Khan's Jauhar University assets worth Rs 1,170 crore (Photo: AI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, with an estimated market value of Rs 1,170 crore, in a money laundering case.

The University campus at Jauhar Nagar in Rampur is held by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which is controlled by Mohammad Azam Khan. Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, is also the honorary Chancellor of the University.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ED said its Lucknow Zonal Office had attached the properties, valued at Rs 426.46 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation was initiated on the basis of 26 FIRs registered at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur, alleging that farmers' agricultural land was forcibly taken over for the university. The agency also alleged illegal occupation of around 34 acres of enemy property at Singhankhera village.

"During the investigation, ED found that funds meant for public works were diverted to the University, Government works were executed on its private campus, and funds from contractors who had been allotted Govt contracts were routed back to the Trust as donations," the agency said.

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The ED said contractors had diverted funds and construction material from government projects to the university. The managing director of one company, which received PWD contracts worth approximately Rs 186 crore, admitted that 30–40% of the contract value was used to purchase construction material for the university, according to the agency.

It also alleged that works worth Rs 6.60 crore were executed on the university's private campus using MLA/MLC local area development funds.

The agency further claimed that government sanctions worth Rs 23.41 crore were granted for constructing a pandal, an OBC boys' hostel and a hospital block on the private campus. It alleged that a government-funded asset was subsequently transferred into the university's ownership following changes to the original conditions.

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According to the ED, the university campus was assessed at Rs 499.09 crore, while the Trust had shown capital expenditure of only Rs 78.32 crore in its Income Tax returns.

"Out of this amount of Rs. 78.32 Crore, donations of Rs. 12.29 Crore were found to be non-genuine, which leaves only Rs. 66.03 Crore as genuine expenditure by the Trust for construction of buildings and acquisition of land for the University," the statement said.

The agency added that only Rs 72.63 crore of the campus cost could be explained through legitimate sources, leaving Rs 426.46 crore under investigation as alleged proceeds of crime.

"In all, only Rs. 72.63 Crore of the cost of the campus is explained from legitimate sources. Investigation thus revealed that the balance of Rs. 426.46 crore (Rs. 499.09 crore- Rs. 72.63 crore) is the proceeds of crime in this case, which was generated by illegitimate means," the ED said.

The agency said the Income Tax Department had also revoked the Trust's registration under the Income Tax Act, 1961, following its findings.

Separately, the ED said it had taken up 28 additional FIRs registered by Rampur Police against Azam Khan and others, many involving allegations of demolition of houses, eviction of residents and misappropriation of property.

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The agency had conducted searches at the university and related premises on August 19, seizing electronic devices and records.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 7:20 PM IST
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