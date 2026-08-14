Major aerospace deal: Reliance & Rolls-Royce partner to power India's next-gen AMCA fighter jet

Combining Rolls-Royce’s century-long background in advanced engine technology with Reliance’s industrial scale, technology capabilities, and project execution strengths, the alliance creates a compelling proposition for joint development.

The initiative directly supports the vision outlined by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a self-reliant defence infrastructure capable of powering the nation’s fighter aircraft.

"India’s strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies. Our intent with Rolls-Royce is to combine their world-leading expertise in advanced propulsion with Reliance’s technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities to build an indigenous aero-engine ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to build an enduring national capability that can make India self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive in advanced propulsion technologies," Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said.

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The proposed Aero Gas Turbine Complex aims to build complete, end-to-end Indian capability spanning design, development, manufacturing, testing, production, and through-life support.

Beyond serving the immediate goals of the AMCA programme, the partnership opens possibilities for wider collaboration across defence, civil aerospace, and future power and propulsion systems. The collaboration reinforces India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision for technology indigenisation and aims to position the nation as a global leader in advanced propulsion systems.

"I welcome the opportunity to join forces with Reliance Industries, bringing together our century-long heritage in advanced engineering and proven engine expertise with their homegrown leadership in Indian industry. Together, with our existing partnerships and capabilities in India, this marks a major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country," said Tufan Erginbilgiç, CEO, Rolls-Royce plc.

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India's AMCA programme

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India’s flagship programme to develop an indigenous single-seat, twin-engine, 5th-generation stealth multirole fighter jet. Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the DRDO, the AMCA is intended to form the core of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy in the coming decades, replacing aging platforms like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI.

Stealth & Design Features: The airframe incorporates low radar cross-section (RCS) characteristics, internal weapons bays, serpentine "S-shaped" air intakes to conceal engine fan blades, canted twin V-tails, and extensive use of radar-absorbent materials and carbon composites.

Capabilities: Engineered for air supremacy, ground strike, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), electronic warfare, and supercruise (sustained supersonic flight without afterburners).

Development Roadmap: Prototype rollout is planned between 2028 and 2029, with first flights targeting 2028-2029, full certification by 2032, and serial induction starting around 2034-2035.

Engine Development Roadmap: A Two-Phase Strategy

Engine development has historically been a critical focus area in Indian military aviation. To de-risk the program, India has structured the AMCA engine strategy into two distinct phases:

Phase 1: AMCA Mk-1 (Interim Powerplant)

Engine: US-supplied GE Aerospace F414-INS6 turbofans (delivering 98 kN thrust class).

Scope: Selected to power the initial prototype development phase and the first 2-4 production squadrons (60-70 aircraft).

Current Context: Global supply chain disruptions and cost negotiations have prompted DRDO and ADA to closely monitor execution schedules during prototype fabrication.

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Phase 2: AMCA Mk-2 (Sovereign High-Thrust Engine)