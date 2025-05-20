'Major concern for India': Brahma Chellaney warns of Chinese-assisted Bangladesh airbase near Siliguri

Brahma Chellaney, noted geostrategist and author, has raised alarm over Bangladesh's move to revive the British-era Lalmonirhat airbase near the Indian border with Chinese assistance. In a sharp warning, Chellaney stated, "After seeking to move the nearly $1 billion Teesta River project from India to China, Bangladesh reportedly is planning to revive with Chinese assistance the old British-era airbase at Lalmonirhat. Both projects, located near the Indian border, carry significant implications for India's security."

The airbase, situated barely 20 km from the Indian border, lies close to the Siliguri Corridor — India's narrow, 22-km-wide land bridge that connects the Northeast to the mainland. "An active Lalmonirhat airbase would greatly enhance China's ability to conduct aerial surveillance and reconnaissance on Indian military installations, troop movements and critical infrastructure, including in India's strategically vital Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck),” Chellaney cautioned.

India's security agencies have been closely tracking the developments since Bangladesh unveiled plans in March this year to revive the dormant World War II-era airfield with Chinese support. Originally built in 1931 by the British and used extensively during the Burma Campaign, the Lalmonirhat base lost relevance after 1947 and has remained largely inactive since Bangladesh's independence.

However, recent developments have reignited Indian concerns. The airfield currently hosts a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) care and maintenance unit, and Indian agencies are reportedly assessing whether it could be used for future aircraft deployments or training missions. "We need to see if Bangladesh will allow other countries like China and Pakistan to use it. Bangladesh has the right to develop air fields for their security reasons, but that should not be used against India," defence sources told The Assam Tribune.

The revival project comes amid deepening military ties between China and Bangladesh under chief advisor Muhammad Yunus. Beijing is Dhaka's largest arms supplier — providing fighter jets, artillery, missile systems, and naval vessels — and is also a key infrastructure partner involved in roads, railways, bridges, and airports. The two nations regularly conduct joint military drills, further reinforcing China's strategic footprint in the region.

Indian security experts are particularly concerned that the Lalmonirhat airbase could double up as an intelligence hub. Chellaney said, "In a conflict scenario, even if not directly used by Chinese combat aircraft, Lalmonirhat could serve as a logistical hub for China, facilitating the movement of personnel, equipment or intelligence assets in the region."

Bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have strained under Yunus. He has taken hardline approach towards India, while normalising relations with China and Pakistan - key adversaries of New Delhi. During a recent visit to Beijing, Yunus also made a provocative statement: "The eastern part of India, known as the Seven Sisters, is landlocked. They have no access to the ocean. We are the only guardians of the ocean in this region. This opens up huge possibilities.”

With China inching closer to India's vulnerable corridors through allied infrastructure in neighbouring countries, security officials see the Lalmonirhat revival not as an isolated project — but as part of a larger pattern with potentially serious consequences for India's territorial integrity.



