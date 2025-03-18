'Make in India is working': FM hits back at critics, says 'Made in Bihar boots now used by Russian Army'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday defended the 'Make in India' initiative, asserting that it is delivering tangible results as the government has systematically strengthened the manufacturing sector, including defence production.

Replying to a debate on supplementary demands for grants and the Manipur budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman dismissed opposition claims that the initiative had failed. “Make in India has actually given us good results. We took step after step, after step, to strengthen the manufacturing of this country,” she said.

Citing data, she said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme had already attracted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in investments and generated nearly 9.5 lakh jobs. “Believe in Make in India. It is giving you results,” she said, countering criticism from the Congress, which she accused of failing to take effective steps to boost manufacturing when in power.

Congress ‘confused’ on Make in India: Sitharaman

Sitharaman hit out at the Congress, saying it took too long to formulate a national manufacturing policy and then hurriedly signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that hurt Indian manufacturing. “You claim that Make in India is not working. Doesn’t that mean that national manufacturing policy itself was flawed? Are you suggesting that?” she asked.

She argued that the Make in India initiative had incorporated elements of the UPA-era policy but had transformed them into action. “Make in India is showing how, for example, the defence industry was able to export,” she said, highlighting the progress made in manufacturing under the Modi government.

The FM said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was struggling to renegotiate the Congress-era FTAs, which were "hurriedly done" and "loosely worded", making them detrimental to India’s manufacturing growth.

Sitharaman also highlighted the government’s increased capital outlay, stating that the effective capital expenditure in the Union Budget stands at Rs 15.48 lakh crore. She added that funding for social sector schemes had been increased to Rs 60,000 crore, ensuring continued support for welfare programs.

‘Made in Bihar’ boots in Russian Army

Highlighting India's manufacturing success, Sitharaman noted that ‘Made in Bihar’ boots were now being used by the Russian Army, marking a significant milestone for India’s defence exports. This, she said, was an example of India’s high manufacturing standards gaining global recognition, proving that Make in India is strengthening the country’s industrial and export capabilities.



