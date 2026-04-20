From Varanasi to Maputo: How ‘Make in India’ is going global with Indian Railways

India has completed the export of 10 diesel-electric locomotives to Mozambique, with the final batch of two units reaching Maputo, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday.

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Sharing images of the locomotives, the ministry said in a post: "Make in India, Make for the World. With the final batch of two 3,300 HP locomotives manufactured at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) reaching Maputo, Indian Railways completes the supply of a total of 10 locomotives to Mozambique—showcasing India's strength in global rail manufacturing."

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Make in India, Make for the World 🚆🌍



With the final batch of two 3,300 HP locomotives manufactured at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) reaching Maputo, Indian Railways completes the supply of a total of 10 locomotives to Mozambique—showcasing India’s strength in global rail… pic.twitter.com/kp0WRNn4JL — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 20, 2026

The tenth unit of the indigenously manufactured 3,300-horsepower AC-AC diesel-electric locomotive was dispatched on 21 February, marking the completion of the export order.

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), based in Varanasi, had received an order for 10 such locomotives for Mozambique. The supply was executed through RITES Limited under a contract for their manufacture and export.

The deliveries were carried out in phases. The first two locomotives were dispatched in June 2025, followed by the third in September, the fourth in October, and the fifth on 12 December.

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The sixth unit was sent on 15 December, the seventh on 8 January 2026, the eighth on 23 January, and the ninth on 17 February, according to an official release.

The locomotives are Cape gauge (1067 mm) units with a capacity of 3,300 horsepower and can operate at speeds of up to 100 km/h. They are equipped with driver-focused features, including a refrigerator, hot plate, mobile holder, and a modern cabin design aimed at improving comfort and efficiency.

The ministry said the project highlights India’s growing capability in manufacturing and exporting railway equipment. BLW, a production unit of Indian Railways, has exported locomotives to countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Mozambique since 2014.

The completion of the Mozambique order marks a milestone in India’s efforts to expand its footprint in global rail manufacturing.