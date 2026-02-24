Mamata awards BJP MP ahead of polls: What it means for North Bengal

In a move that has raised eyebrows ahead of West Bengal's upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday conferred the state's highest civilian award, the Banga Vibhushan, to Nagen Roy, a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP.

The award was presented during the celebration of Mother Language Day in Kolkata, in a ceremony attended by 25 prominent personalities from various fields, including singers like Nachiketa Chakraborty, Lopamudra Mitra, and Babul Supriyo.

Rajbanshi community and its influence in North Bengal

The timing of the award has sparked political speculation, as Roy, also known as Ananta Maharaj, is a key figure in the Rajbanshi community in North Bengal, a region where Mamata's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has struggled in recent elections. The Rajbanshi community, with an estimated population of 3.3 million according to the 2011 Census, holds significant influence in districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling.

The BJP nominated Roy to the Rajya Sabha in 2023.

With the Assembly elections due in April-May, the award to Roy has raised questions about Mamata's political calculations.

Honouring Nagen Roy, a symbolic gesture?

The Banga Vibhushan is the highest civilian honour in the state, awarded for exceptional contributions to art, culture, and public service. Roy's recognition for his work promoting Rajbanshi language and culture aligns with the TMC's longstanding narrative of championing regional identities.

"It gives us pleasure to give Ananta Maharaj this award for his role in propagating the Rajbanshi language and culture. We want him to continue working for the Rajbanshi community and society at large," Mamata was quoted as saying by Kolkata-based English daily, The Telegraph.



However, the optics of awarding a BJP leader, especially one with strong ties to the Rajbanshi community, have given rise to speculations about Mamata's strategic moves to court voters in North Bengal.

Roy's influence, particularly among Rajbanshi voters, has made him a crucial political figure in North Bengal. In recent years, the BJP has performed strongly in the region, with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections marking significant victories, partly due to the Rajbanshi community's support.

Roy's contributions and alleged political shift

When asked about his contributions, Roy highlighted his deep connection to the Rajbanshi culture. He mentioned his Hindi poetry, as well as his book Adhikari Darshan Jyoti, which documents the customs and rituals of the Rajbanshi community, such as weddings, shraddh ceremonies, and festivals. "I have helped around 70-75 children become lawyers, and I am coaching about 40% of them to become IAS and IPS officers," Roy said.

Despite growing speculation about a potential shift in allegiance ahead of the elections, Roy firmly dismissed the rumors. "Have I joined any party? Did I join any party? No. Is there any chance now? I have no interest in this," he said.

Rising tensions over SIR

Roy recently expressed dissatisfaction over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He claimed that the way the Election Commission was implementing the SIR was causing difficulties for the Rajbanshi community. Notably, Mamata herself has also raised concerns over the SIR.

Mamata's calculated move?

Mamata's gesture in awarding Roy could be seen as an effort to engage with the Rajbanshi community, especially as the TMC seeks to regain its footing in North Bengal. By publicly recognising Roy's contributions, Mamata may be signaling a willingness to reconcile with influential figures in the region, even if they are aligned with her political rivals. This move could also be seen as a strategic attempt to cut the BJP's growing influence in the state.

While the TMC has consistently dominated the state, securing 213 seats and 47.9% of the vote share in the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP made significant strides with 77 seats and 38.1% of the vote. In the 2021 elections, the majority of the BJP's seats came from North Bengal, particularly regions with a significant Rajbanshi population, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Uttar Dinajpur.

The Rajbanshis are the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) group in West Bengal, making up about 18% of the state's SC population as per the 2011 census.

