Manipur ethnic clash: CM Biren Singh says those who settled in state after 1961 will be deported

Chief Minister N Biren Singh of Manipur that has been in the throes of ethnic strife for months since May last year, said that those who entered and settled in the state after 1961 would be identified and deported. However, experts are not very confident of Singh’s plan as it is expected to be a challenging move, to say the least. Identification of illegal immigrants is a “welcome” step, they believe, but a difficult one, nonetheless.

The Manipur government has accused a certain section of immigrants from Myanmar of fanning the ethnic clash in the state. "Those who entered and settled in the state after 1961, irrespective of castes and communities, would be identified and deported,” the chief minister declared at the launch of 'Project Buniyaad' on Monday.

Singh’s announcement comes after the Manipur cabinet’s 2022 approval of a proposal to adopt 1961 as the base year for determining “native status” of residents. This was done for the effective implementation of Inner Line Permit (IPP).

However, voices expressing concerns for the plan have already emerged. "Identification of immigrants is crucial. Those who would be identified as illegal immigrants should not have the rights enjoyed by the original inhabitants. For instance, they should not have voting rights," Naga leader and Forum for Restoration of Peace convenor Ashang Kashar told PTI.

Political analyst Pradip Phanjoubam underscored that the foreign country concerned must accept these citizens as their own in order for this plan to work. He added that many have been residing in the state for several decades and have now become naturalised citizens.

Meanwhile, the central government has initiated steps to stop the free movement along the India-Myanmar border. The Centre has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1,643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month. He also said that to facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will be paved. Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. "Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

