Anubhav Jain, the Co-Founder and CEO of Rupifi, on Monday shared a frustrating encounter where a CFO confirmed a meeting but failed to show up, leaving him questioning the lack of accountability in professional settings. Jain, who had travelled from Bangalore to Nashik specifically for the meeting, recounted his team's efforts to connect with the CFO after arriving, only to find that no one at the office was aware of the scheduled appointment.

"A CFO ghosted me after confirming a calendarised meeting," Jain wrote in a post on LinkedIn. He described travelling from Bangalore to Nashik to meet the CFO of a manufacturing company. "My team had worked hard to get to the CFO and had especially taken some time from him for this meeting. He knew we were flying down from Bangalore to Nashik only for this meeting. He also confirmed the meeting on email."

However, when Jain and his team left Nashik for the CFO's office, which was an hour away, they tried calling to inform him that they were en route. "He did not respond. We sent him a message on WhatsApp, assuming he might be in another meeting, he saw the message but still no response. We reached his office and found he was not there and no one in his office entertained us as nobody else had knowledge of this meeting."

Jain questioned the motive behind the no-show. "I wonder what would he gain by ghosting us like this? If he wasn’t interested, he could have simply told this or should not have confirmed this meeting. Has this happened to any of you? I am curious to understand whether this is a culture issue?"

Other professionals weighed in with similar experiences and reflections. Suraj Valimbe, who is building Wify, wrote: "Happened with me too, Anubhav. Over time I’ve learnt to always fix 2–3 meetings if I’m flying into a city, so one cancellation doesn’t ruin the trip. Sadly, here acceptance of calendar invites don’t always guarantee the meeting. So a quick reconfirm call a day before is mandatory. Also, having the EA/office contact as backup has saved me a few times."

Apurva Jhaa, another entrepreneur, commented: "Ghosting is real and deep rooted; I’m glad you never faced it until yesterday. Nevertheless, it’s okay - and a kind a of risk one has to factor before meetings. And yes 'ghosting' has multiple form factors, Calls, Emails, Texts, WhatsApp etc. Keep doing well - may be it wasn’t worth a meeting."

Akshay Bhatla, an AI marketing leader, reflected on the wider implications: "This situation makes me wonder whether ghosting is arrogance, disorganization, or just lack of accountability. If senior executives normalize this behavior, doesn’t it set the tone for the entire company culture? Would you ever work with such a firm again?"

