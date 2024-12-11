Maoists strike again: BJP leader killed in Chhattisgarh as shadows of violence deepen in Bastar

The Maoists have allegedly killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, accusing him of being a police informer, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Somnapalli village under the Farsegarh Police Station limits. According to police, a group of Maoists stormed the house of Kudiyaam Mado, 35, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha — the BJP’s farmers’ wing — and dragged him outside before strangling him to death.

The police recovered a pamphlet purportedly issued by the banned CPI (Maoist)’s Bijapur National Park Area Committee at the scene. The Maoists claimed responsibility for the killing, accusing Mado of acting as a police informer.

Mahesh Gagda, senior BJP leader and former minister in Raman Singh’s cabinet, confirmed Mado’s affiliation with the party and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. “A pattern is emerging. Most BJP leaders targeted in Bastar are from Bijapur,” Gagda said.

The local Farsegarh police have taken the body into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.

This killing marks yet another episode of violence in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bastar division. With this incident, over 60 people have lost their lives in Maoist-related violence across the region so far this year. Notably, nine BJP leaders have been killed in Bastar between January 2023 and April 2024.