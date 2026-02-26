Mark Carney's India visit: India-Canada CEOs forum; talks on critical minerals, trade on agenda

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will undertake an official visit to India from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first trip to the country since assuming office. The visit is expected to reinforce bilateral engagement and deepen cooperation under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Carney's India checklist

Carney will arrive in Mumbai on February 27, where he will participate in business engagements over the next two days. His schedule includes interactions with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry leaders, financial experts, innovators, educators, and representatives of Canadian pension funds operating in India.

On March 1, the Canadian Prime Minister will travel to New Delhi. Delegation-level talks between the two sides are scheduled for March 2 at Hyderabad House, where both leaders will review progress across multiple sectors of the bilateral partnership.

The discussions will build on their earlier meetings held in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum, aimed at strengthening economic and business ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Agenda of the visit

The talks are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation across key pillars of the India-Canada relationship, including trade and investment, energy collaboration, and partnerships in critical minerals. Agriculture, education, research and innovation, as well as people-to-people ties, will also feature prominently in discussions.

Both leaders are also likely to exchange views on regional and global developments, reflecting shared interests in economic stability, supply chains, and strategic cooperation.

(With inputs from Ministry of External Affairs)