Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce library, 11 fire tenders rushed in

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce library, 11 fire tenders rushed in

A total of 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the flames. The fire was brought under control by around 9:40 AM

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 15, 2025 10:44 AM IST
Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce library, 11 fire tenders rushed inFire breaks out at Pitampura college library, brought under control by 9:40 am (X/ANI)

A major fire broke out early Thursday morning at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Delhi’s Pitampura area, prompting an immediate emergency response.

"The blaze erupted around 8.55 am and engulfed the first, second and third floors of the four-storey library," a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Advertisement

According to officials from the DFS, the blaze erupted inside the college library. A total of 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the flames. The fire was brought under control by around 9:40 AM.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any flare-ups, officials said.

Published on: May 15, 2025 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today