Massive jolt to Mamata: TMC veteran Madan Mitra joins rebel camp, says this on Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal politics latest news: In a huge shock for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former minister Madan Mitra on Wednesday joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

He announced that he has resigned from all national and state committees functioning under the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC. He also said that he stepped down from the post of the party's chief whip.

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"I have only changed my room, not my house. I am very much in the TMC," the Kamarhati MLA told reporters after meeting the rebel leader.

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ED summons to wife, children

Mitra joined the Ritabrata Banerjee-led camp a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his wife and his two sons for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged municipal recruitment scam. The agency issued the summons after information linking the family members to certain financial transactions came to the fore.

"During the course of investigation, these financial transactions came to light in which the names of the MLA's wife and his two sons surfaced. They have been summoned next week to record their statements," a senior ED official told PTI.

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The ED alleges that Mitra received cash and gold bribes to facilitate more than 125 illegal civic appointments. In June, the ED carried out pre-dawn search ops across 7 premises linked to Mitra, including his residences in Bhowanipur, Kalighat and Kamarhati. The central agency seized various documents during these raids.

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What did Madan Mitra say on Abhishek Banerjee?

After quitting the party, Mitra said that he suggested to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to step aside for 6 months or a year.

He said that he even advised Abhishek to let the rank and file build the party instead. Furthermore, the former Mamata loyalist said that the party's only purpose seemed to be to serve Abhishek Banerjee.

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"I had suggested to Abhishek Banerjee that he step aside for 6 months or a year. I told him, let us build the party, and then you can come back and take your seat, but he refused. He said, I won't leave the party. The party is sinking; the boat has gone under. People are dying. Yet, the party decided, or rather it was forced to accept that everyone else could die, but Abhishek had to be saved. It is deeply saddening. The party belonged to everyone, yet it seems to have been reduced to serving only Abhishek."

In an appeal to Mamata Banerjee, he said, "I earnestly request Mamata ji to come; let us view this as a marathon. We will surely cross paths along the way. Let us see which horse surges ahead. I have resigned from all the positions. Though I remain an MLA, I have left everything associated with Trinamool. That means I am no longer a Trinamool MLA in the functional sense."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Madan Mitra resigns from Trinamool Congress (Mamata Banerjee) and joins rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.



He says, "... I had suggested to Abhishek Banerjee that he step aside for six months or a year. I told him,… pic.twitter.com/QPvgW4n3BB Advertisement July 15, 2026

TMC split

The development is the latest setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, which has faced an unprecedented rebellion in recent months. The split deepened after Ritabrata Banerjee and his supporters claimed control of the party headquarters and announced a parallel organisational set-up.