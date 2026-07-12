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Massive wildfire erupts near Jaisalmer border, strong winds hamper rescue efforts

Massive wildfire erupts near Jaisalmer border, strong winds hamper rescue efforts

The fire began suddenly in Raimala village and intensified within a short time as strong winds pushed it across the surrounding area. No casualties have been reported so far

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 12, 2026 8:13 AM IST
Massive wildfire erupts near Jaisalmer border, strong winds hamper rescue effortsFire engulfs large area in Jaisalmer’s Raimala

A massive wildfire broke out near the border region of Jaisalmer, spreading rapidly across a large area, according to news agency PTI. 

The fire began suddenly in Raimala village and intensified within a short time as strong winds pushed it across the surrounding area. No casualties have been reported so far.

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Jaisalmer is a major tourist destination in Rajasthan. 

Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot

Villagers alerted the district administration after noticing the blaze. Fire tenders were subsequently dispatched from the Ramgarh area, while a fire brigade team from Jaisalmer also reached the site after receiving the alert.

A civil defence team was working continuously alongside the fire brigade to bring the flames under control.

Local residents were assisting the administration in efforts to stop the fire from spreading further. However, strong winds continued to pose a major challenge to the rescue and firefighting operation, allowing the flames to move quickly across the area.

The cause of the wildfire has not yet been established. Authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries linked to the incident. Efforts to control the blaze were continuing.
 

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Published on: Jul 12, 2026 8:13 AM IST
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