The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued its first reaction following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States. "Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern," the MEA said. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation."

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the foreign ministry said. "The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance."

Advertisement

Related Articles

The reaction came a day after New Delhi advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela in view of the rapidly evolving situation following the US operation. The MEA also asked Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution and restrict their movements.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the ministry said. "All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas."

The MEA said Indian nationals could contact the Embassy of India in Caracas through phone number +58-412-9584288, including via WhatsApp calls, as well as by email. There are around 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin currently in Venezuela.

Advertisement

Maduro was captured in what US President Donald Trump described as a large-scale US strike on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Hours after the operation, Trump posted a photograph of Maduro aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima. Maduro was then flown to New York, where he was charged in drug-related cases.

The US action has triggered political uncertainty in the oil-rich South American country and drawn sharp reactions from several global powers, including Russia and China, which have criticised Washington over the operation and the capture of Maduro and his wife.

Indian strategic affairs experts have also expressed alarm, calling the US strike and the capture of a sitting head of state "unbelievable" and warning that it could set a "bad precedent".

Advertisement

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social after the strike early Saturday.

Former diplomat and strategic affairs expert Rajiv Dogra said the development was unprecedented in recent times. "Quite frankly, this is unbelievable. I mean, it has still not sunk in, because, in a way, this is unprecedented in recent times,” Dogra said while speaking to PTI.

He added that while similar actions may have occurred in earlier centuries, recent history offered no parallel. It may have happened when countries would "invade countries", capture leaders or kill them, but in recent times, "we've not heard of any country acting with such little regard for law, custom or reason," Dogra said.

"Trump has broken all the traditions, all the sanctities of sovereignty by indulging in such acts," he alleged. Dogra also said whether President Maduro was liked by the people of Venezuela was "a different thing" and "for Venezuelans to decide", but lifting a sitting president out of the country "stands to no reason at all".

Advertisement

Questions have also been raised internationally about the legal authority for the strike and whether Trump consulted the US Congress beforehand.

India's former ambassador to Venezuela, Deepak Bhojwani, said Maduro has been in the cross-hairs of the US administration for years and that Washington had found it difficult to "dislodge" him. This, Bhojwani said, was because Maduro controls the country's military and "assumed a kind of dictatorial position".