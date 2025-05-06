May 7 defence mock drill in India: Air raid sirens, nationwide blackouts- All you need to know about war drill tomorrow

Weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India is now planning a major defence drill nationwide. On May 7, air raid sirens will be heard across multiple locations in India as part of a major nationwide civil defence mock drill.

Last conducted in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war, this drill now aims at preparing the civilians for emergency scenarios such as war or hostile attacks.

The mock drills will be held at over 250 locations across 33 states and union territories, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Goa. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a directive on May 5 to state governments to prepare for civil defence drills aimed at ensuring public safety and war-readiness.

What exactly will happen during the mock drill?

According to the official plan, the following activities will be carried out during the May 7 mock drills:

1. Air raid sirens and communication checks

Air Raid Warning Sirens will be sounded to simulate an imminent attack.

Hotline/Radio Communication Links with the Indian Air Force will be activated to assess coordination readiness.

2. Control room readiness

Control rooms and shadow control rooms will be tested for functionality and communication capabilities.

Officials will check how swiftly and efficiently these centres can respond to a simulated emergency.

3. Training for civilians and students

Civilians, including school and college students, will be trained in basic civil defence techniques.

This includes learning how to take shelter, respond to sirens, and follow evacuation procedures in the event of an air raid or attack.

4. Crash blackout measures

Cities will simulate a blackout, turning off lights to avoid detection by enemy aircraft during an attack.

This includes measures to conceal visibility from aerial surveillance or drone strikes.

5. Camouflaging critical infrastructure

Vital plants and installations—such as power stations, communication towers, and fuel depots—will be prepared for early-stage camouflaging.

This involves using nets, covers, and natural surroundings to mask them from hostile surveillance.

6. Evacuation rehearsals

Authorities will update and rehearse evacuation plans for high-risk zones.

Public shelters such as bunkers and trenches will be cleaned and made ready.

Civil Defence Services—including wardens, fire services, rescue teams, and depot managers—will be mobilized to assess operational preparedness.

What is the purpose of the mock drill?

The government outlined several key objectives behind the exercise:

To assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems

To test communication links and coordination with the Indian Air Force

To evaluate the readiness of control rooms and emergency response systems

To train civilians and young students on survival techniques during hostile scenarios

To implement crash blackouts and camouflage protocols for strategic assets

To verify the functionality and mobilisation of Civil Defence services

To review the implementation of evacuation plans and prepare public shelters

How is this different from local disaster drills?

Unlike regular earthquake or fire drills conducted at the local or institutional level, this civil defence mock drill simulates wartime conditions. It involves:

