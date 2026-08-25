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'MCD officers aren't doing their job': BJP's Vijay Goel questions Delhi's civic administration

'MCD officers aren't doing their job': BJP's Vijay Goel questions Delhi's civic administration

MPs, MLAs, and corporators are running around the streets and alleys, begging them to get any work done, says Vijay Goel

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 1:50 PM IST
'MCD officers aren't doing their job': BJP's Vijay Goel questions Delhi's civic administrationDelhi BJP leader Vijay Goel questions MCD over civic works

Former Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday questioned the functioning of MCD and government officers, saying elected representatives were being forced to chase officials to get basic civic work done.

"What an irony that the MCD and government officers aren't doing their jobs, and the MPs, MLAs, and corporators are running around the streets and alleys, begging them to get any work done," Goel said.

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He said even getting garbage cleared from an area had become an achievement for elected representatives. "If they manage to get the garbage picked up from somewhere, it feels like they've accomplished something monumental," he said.

'Who's Asking About The Public?'

Goel questioned why officials were not being held accountable for the garbage in the first place.

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"They don't even question why the garbage was there in the first place, despite these officers being around," he said. "The elected representatives have to plead with these officers over issues like drains, manholes, roads, sewers, electricity, and water. And yet, the work still doesn't get done."

"So, who's asking about the public in all this?" he asked.

BJP Runs Delhi, MCD

Goel's criticism comes even as the BJP controls both the Delhi government and the civic body.

The BJP came to power in Delhi in 2025, ending Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's nearly 13-year rule.

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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