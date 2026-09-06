Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
MEA clarifies UN map vote does not alter official depiction of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh 

MEA clarifies UN map vote does not alter official depiction of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh 

Addressing queries on September 6, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified New Delhi's stance, emphasising that its affirmative vote was tied strictly to cartographic principle rather than political boundary changes. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 1:35 PM IST
MEA clarifies UN map vote does not alter official depiction of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh Jaiswal noted that India delivered an explanation of vote to make its supporting framework explicit, underscoring that the move does not alter or endorse specific geopolitical depictions. 

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution aimed at reforming global cartography, prompting India to back the move while issuing a immediate, firm boundary on its own sovereign borders.

On September 4, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution titled "Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa". The measure was introduced to encourage equal-area map projections that accurately preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses.

Advertisement

Addressing queries on September 6, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified New Delhi's stance, emphasising that its affirmative vote was tied strictly to cartographic principle rather than political boundary changes.

In a formal statement, Official Spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said: “The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled “Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa” on 4 September 2026. Its purpose is to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses. The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names.”

Jaiswal noted that India delivered an explanation of vote to make its supporting framework explicit, underscoring that the move does not alter or endorse specific geopolitical depictions.

Advertisement

“India voted in favour of the resolution and also made an explanation of vote stressing on the underlying principle of promoting equal - area cartographic representation. We also highlighted that the resolution does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries. India’s sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India’s official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable. Our position on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable.”

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 6, 2026 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more