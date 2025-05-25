'Medical kit didn't have pulse oximeter, ECG': Doctor flags gaps after emergency on Air India flight

A mid-air medical emergency on Air India flight AI504 has sparked a conversation around the adequacy of in-flight medical preparedness. Dr Amit Gupta, Chair of the IDF School of Diabetes, who responded to the emergency, noted the absence of basic diagnostic tools in the aircraft's medical kit and has urged the airline to consider a policy upgrade.

“Just responded to a medical emergency on Air India flight AI504! Crew's quick response was commendable. Noted that medical kit didn't include pulse oximeter, glucose meter or portable ECG. Perhaps time to consider adding these life-saving tools to the kit?” Dr Gupta posted on X on Sunday.

He urged Air India to upgrade its medical kits. "Recommendation: Upgrade #AirIndia medical kits with pulse oximeters, glucose meters & portable ECGs. These tools can help docs like me make timely diagnoses & interventions, potentially saving lives at 30,000 ft!”

Air India acknowledged the concern, stating that certain equipment is made available if Medical Information (MEDA) documents are submitted in advance. “Kindly note that the medical equipment mentioned are made available when the MEDA documents are duly submitted before the departure of the flight as per the passenger's request and reviewing the documents provided. However, your feedback has been duly noted and will be shared internally,” the airline said in a statement.

Dr Gupta, however, reiterated that such devices should be standard in all onboard medical kits, regardless of pre-request procedures. “Thank you for your response. However, I strongly believe that essential medical equipment like pulse oximeters, glucose meters, and portable ECGs should be a standard part of the medical kit on board, rather than requiring prior documentation and passenger request. This would enable timely and effective medical response in emergency situations,” he said, urging the airline to consider policy enhancements.