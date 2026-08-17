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From Chemistry Professor To Political Organiser

Mahskey was born on March 15, 1968. He holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry, along with a diploma in cement technology and a certified course in computer programming.

According to his brief profile updated on Engineers India Limited (EIL), where he served as a non-official independent director, Mahaske worked as a college Chemistry professor for a few years. He then moved into agriculture and has more than 36 years of experience in horticulture and organic farming.

His work has also included a brief stint in road construction.

Over the years, Mahskey developed an interest in data accumulation and analysis. His profile says he has worked particularly on electoral data and government beneficiary schemes. Reports prepared by him have been submitted to and used by private and government agencies.

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Mahaske has been part of the BJP’s political organisation in Chhattisgarh for several years. His LinkedIn profile says he joined the party’s state IT Cell in 2009. He is also a BJP spokesperson in the state.

Role At Engineers India

Mahskey was appointed a non-official independent director of EIL in November 2021. He was reappointed for a second term in March 2025. His tenure on the EIL board ended in March this year.

During his time on the board, he served on the Audit Committee, CSR Committee, Risk Management Committee, and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

EIL is a government-owned engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement, and construction company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

His EIL profile also records his involvement in social-welfare initiatives. These included Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, health camps, development of rural libraries, and efforts to increase awareness of digital transactions in rural areas.

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A Data-Focused Background

Mahskey's profile describes him as having a particular interest in collecting and analysing data. His focus has included electoral data and government beneficiary schemes. That background could be particularly relevant to his new role as the BJP's Social Media Convenor.



