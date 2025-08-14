'Memory of a fish': Military historian shreds US for turning blind eye to Pakistan's jihad machine

The United States has 'a memory of the fish' when it comes to Pakistan's role in terrorism and the spread of nuclear technology, Austrian military analyst Tom Cooper said, warning that recent warmth in US-Pakistan ties after Operation Sindoor is driven by political optics rather than substance.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Cooper — known for his expertise in combat aviation and conflict analysis — said Pakistan's recent diplomatic overtures are aimed at making US President Donald Trump look like a global peacemaker.

"So this is actually a statement on behalf of the White House, so that Trump can present himself as a peace broker and deal-maker and deal-broker and say look, 'Pakistanis have threatened to attack India with nuclear weapons and it was I who has prevented this from happening. So I am the peacemaker in this conflict as well, not only regarding the war between Cambodia and Thailand or in Ukraine,' so this is real," Cooper said.

During his recent US visit, Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir reportedly said in Florida that Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to destroy India and "half the world" if faced with an existential threat. He also vowed to defend Pakistan’s water rights "at all costs" if India proceeds with dam construction on the Indus River.

Cooper dismissed such rhetoric as "yet another part of dilettante Pakistani sabre-wrestling with nuclear weaponry." He said, "They have issued such threats already and declared red zones. And since April this year, India has crossed several of these red zones. Pakistan has only turned out to be absolutely incapable of doing what it is announcing, promising or whatever."

The analyst likened the recent US–Pakistan dynamic to "two little kids in five or six years talking about whose father is more powerful and stronger and who would be the other one’s father or whatever. It’s really, I ignore it most of the time. It's silly."

On Washington's selective memory, Cooper remarked: "The USA, just like all the rest, has a memory of the fish in regards to Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and Pakistan’s involvement in distributing, so to speak, reselling nuclear-related technology to a number of rogue nations around the world. And again, this is just sweet talking for sweet talking, sweet talking from Pakistan to make Trump feel better."

According to Cooper, the US is fully aware of Islamabad's record and knows that "Pakistan is running a jihad import-export business". "They know that Pakistan is neck deep involved in organising training, literally exporting jihadists anywhere from Nigeria to the Philippines. Yet, they're ignoring this and Pakistan is their ally, most important non-NATO ally in this part of the world...it is a calculated move, nothing else to bring Pakistan even closer to the United States to obtain some protection of Pakistan by the United States," he said.

While he does not expect Trump to intervene directly in Pakistan's favour during future conflicts, Cooper said Islamabad can expect continued indirect support. "The USA is never going to become involved on the Pakistani side and fight the war against India on behalf of Pakistan. That's not going to happen, but the US is going to continue supporting the Pakistani Armed Forces through the provision of modern weaponry, through the provision of spare parts, through the provision of training, training facilities, and similar. So this is what Pakistanis care about."