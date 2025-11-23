Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
Mercury plunges to –6.6°C in Tabo as Himachal slips deeper into an intense cold wave

Mercury plunges to –6.6°C in Tabo as Himachal slips deeper into an intense cold wave

The chill deepened amid a prolonged dry spell, with officials confirming that all 12 districts have logged severe rainfall deficits through November.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 23, 2025 8:33 AM IST
Mercury plunges to –6.6°C in Tabo as Himachal slips deeper into an intense cold wavePopular tourist towns also shivered, with Manali and Narkanda recording 2.1°C.

A sharp cold wave gripped Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as temperatures in several high-altitude pockets slipped far below freezing, with Tabo in Lahaul district recording the state’s lowest minimum at –6.6°C. The chill deepened amid a prolonged dry spell, with officials confirming that all 12 districts have logged severe rainfall deficits through November.

Advertisement

According to the local weather office, the state has recorded a 90% rainfall deficit so far this month, ranging from 65% in Kinnaur to 100% in Sirmaur. Shimla and Mandi reported a 99% deficit, while Chamba, Hamirpur and Kangra stood at 98%, leaving key agricultural belts anxious.

Cold wave conditions intensified across high mountain passes, where the mercury dipped 7–12 degrees below freezing, leading to widespread freezing of natural water sources, including springs, lakes, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers.

Officials said the dry spell is expected to continue through November 28, a forecast that has added to farmers’ worries as winter crops depend on timely moisture.

Keylong registered a minimum of –4.0°C, followed by Kukumseri at –3.8°C and Kalpa at –1.0°C. Popular tourist towns also shivered, with Manali and Narkanda recording 2.1°C. Day temperatures, however, saw little change, with Una reporting the state’s highest at 26°C.
 

Published on: Nov 23, 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today