Message for Erdogan? PM Modi views mountains under Turkish occupation in his first post-Op Sindoor visit to Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first foreign visit after Operation Sindoor began in Cyprus, a Middle Eastern country that has running conflict with Turkey. The Prime Minister's arrival in Nicosia marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island in over two decades.

Modi was received by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and was conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the country's highest civilian honour. During their engagement, both leaders travelled to view the mountains near Nicosia - a territory under Turkish occupation since 1974.

Cyprus is considered a rival to Turkey due to a decades-long territorial and political conflict stemming from Turkey's 1974 invasion of the island following a Greek-backed coup.

In July 1974, the Greek military junta backed a coup in Cyprus to unite the island with Greece. In response, Turkey invaded Cyprus under the justification of protecting the Turkish Cypriot population, citing its rights under the Treaty of Guarantee (1960).

Turkish forces captured around 37% of the island, mainly the northern part, and have remained there since. The island has been divided ever since. While the South is controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, recognised internationally, the Northern part is controlled by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), recognised only by Turkey.

Cyprus and Turkey have also been locked in a dispute over drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea. Cyprus, an EU member, opposes Turkey's maritime claims and energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, while Ankara contests Cyprus' gas drilling rights.

On Monday, India reiterated its "unwavering and consistent support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of the Republic of Cyprus." In a joint statement, India and Cyprus emphasised the "need to avoid unilateral actions" as essential for creating a conducive environment for the resumption of meaningful negotiations.

The PM's visit to Cyprus comes amid deepening ties between Turkey and Pakistan. Ankara has repeatedly supported Pakistan's position on Jammu and Kashmir and, during the Operation Sindoor flare-up, Pakistan reportedly deployed Turkish-origin drones. In contrast, Cyprus has openly backed India's stance against cross-border terrorism, including a statement after the April 22 Pahalgam attacks where it pledged to raise the issue at the EU level.

Cyprus has supported India on numerous international bodies and remains one of India's dependable friends. Cyprus also supports India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, and its accession to the NSG and IAEA frameworks.

Cyprus's geographical position also makes it a key node in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

PM Modi's visit comes ahead of Cyprus assuming the rotating Presidency of the European Union Council in 2026. His engagements aim to strengthen India's role in the EU's energy and trade frameworks, and to build support for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, targeted for finalisation by the end of 2025.