‘Message to the tyranny unleashed by Modi govt,’ says Kharge as INDIA bloc candidate B Sudarshen Reddy files VP nomination

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said B Sudarshen Reddy’s nomination for vice-presidency is a message to the tyranny unleashed by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy is INDIA bloc’s candidate for the position of Veep against NDA’s candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“As the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President is tasked with upholding the highest traditions of Parliamentary Democracy. The candidature of Shri B. Sudarshen Reddy garu is a message to the tyranny unleashed by the Modi Govt on every institution. Our Joint Opposition is determined to protect the ideas and values enshrined in the Constitution and fight this battle head on,” said Kharge.

Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday in the presence of senior Congress leaders including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge, submitted four sets of nomination papers to the Rajya Sabha secretary general, who is also the returning officer for the vice-presidential election.

As the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President is tasked with upholding the highest traditions of Parliamentary Democracy.



The candidature of Shri B. Sudarshen Reddy garu is a message to the tyranny unleashed by the Modi Govt on every institution.



Our Joint… pic.twitter.com/s6Ap8vKwZ0 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 21, 2025

Several opposition leaders were present during the nomination, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Satabdi Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and CPI(M)'s John Brittas. A total of 160 MPs signed as proposers and seconders for Reddy's nomination.

Advertisement

The electoral college for the vice-presidential election consists of members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote. The effective strength of the electoral college is 781, with the majority mark set at 391.

The ruling NDA which fielded CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate has the support of at least 422 members. Non-INDIA bloc parties such as YSRCP have already announced their support for Radhakrishnan.

PM Modi and other BJP leaders had urged the opposition to support the nomination of CP Radhakrishnan. He described Radhakrishnan as an excellent choice for the Vice President post, a person who has led a life without controversy and is very humble.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh was in talks with leaders of all parties for the unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as the Vice-President, but the opposition decided to field Reddy.