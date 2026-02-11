‘Met him only 3–4 times as part of a delegation’: Hardeep Puri counters Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein charge

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday rejected allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linking him to the Epstein Files. Puri said he met late American financier Jeffrey Epstein only in an official capacity as part of an International Peace Institute (IPI) delegation. He issued the clarification at a press conference following Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Met Epstein only through IPI work, says Puri

Puri said his interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with the criminal charges against him.

“My boss at the IPI, Terje Rød-Larsen, knew Epstein, and I met him only on a few occasions—three or, at most, four times—as part of a delegation. Our interactions had nothing to do with the crimes he is accused of,” Puri said.

He added that details of all his interactions are already in the public domain.

“Three million emails have been released, covering the period from May 2009, when I joined as India’s Ambassador to the UN in New York, until I became a minister in 2017. During this period, there are references to only three or four meetings, and my interactions were entirely professional, related to the Independent Commission on Multilateralism and other international work,” Puri said.

“In eight years, there are just two references and one email exchange (with Epstein) because these people introduced me to him,” he added.

‘My interaction had nothing to do with crimes,’ minister says

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s claim about the Epstein Files, Puri said the files relate to serious criminal allegations.

“The Epstein files, Rahul Gandhi should know, are about criminal offences—charges that Epstein had an island where people were taken to indulge in sexual exploitation, including allegations of paedophilia. Victims have brought cases against people in positions of authority. My interaction has nothing to do with this,” he said.

Email exchange with Reid Hoffman and Epstein

Puri also read out parts of an email exchange that was copied to Epstein.

“In that email exchange, also copied to Epstein, I am telling Reid Hoffman, the former LinkedIn boss, that I am now convinced more than ever that India presents a terrific opportunity for internet-based economic activity. India, with 200 million users, is the world’s fastest-growing country for internet users,” Puri said.

‘Epstein called me two-faced’

Reading out another email exchange from 2014, Puri said, “I had no interest in Epstein’s activities. For them, I was not the ‘right person’… Epstein called me two-faced. Rahul should read the emails.”

What Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha

Puri’s clarification came after Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that the Union minister’s name features in the Epstein Files. The files detail the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and mention members of his social circle, including public figures, politicians and celebrities. Several high-profile global figures, including former US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, have been named in the files.

Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019 and died a month later in a New York jail cell.