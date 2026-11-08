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Mid-air hijack scare: IndiGo flight returns to Bengaluru after threat note found in toilet

Mid-air hijack scare: IndiGo flight returns to Bengaluru after threat note found in toilet

The cabin crew immediately informed the pilot-in-command, who alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought priority clearance to return to Bengaluru.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Mid-air hijack scare: IndiGo flight returns to Bengaluru after threat note found in toilet Flight 6E 451, was scheduled to operate on the Bengaluru-Lucknow route. (File Photo: ITG)

An IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow returned to Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday evening after a handwritten note threatening a hijack was found in the aircraft’s lavatory, triggering a full emergency and an extensive security sweep, ANI news agency reported on Saturday. The threat was later declared a hoax, and the aircraft resumed its journey to Lucknow.

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IndiGo flight 6E-451, carrying 178 passengers, departed Bengaluru at 5.50 pm on November 7. About 30 minutes into the flight, a passenger reportedly found a handwritten note in the toilet that warned: “This plane is going to get hijacked exactly at 6.30. Ignore this and see the consequences.”

The passenger alerted the cabin crew, who immediately informed the pilot-in-command. The pilot contacted Air Traffic Control, sought priority clearance and turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru in line with security protocols.

A full emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport as the aircraft returned. Security agencies, airport personnel and airline staff carried out a detailed inspection of the plane after it landed safely.

The search reportedly lasted around 90 minutes. Authorities said no suspicious object or evidence of an attempted hijacking was found, following which the alert was withdrawn and the threat was declared a hoax.

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MUST READ: After hijack rumour, Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur

IndiGo responds

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the security alert and said the airline followed established procedures.
“A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026,” the spokesperson said. “In line with protocol, the pilots decided to return the aircraft to its originating airport for the necessary security checks.”

The airline added that the relevant authorities were informed immediately and that the flight would resume only after the required clearances were obtained.

Flight resumes journey

After receiving security clearance, flight 6E-451 resumed its journey to Lucknow later that night and landed safely, according to officials.

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Police are expected to examine the note and review available evidence to identify the person responsible. Officials have not yet announced whether a case has been registered or whether any suspect has been identified.

DON'T MISS: Digi Yatra trials begin for international passengers at 7 airports across India

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Published on: Nov 8, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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