Mid-air hijack scare: IndiGo flight returns to Bengaluru after threat note found in toilet

The passenger alerted the cabin crew, who immediately informed the pilot-in-command. The pilot contacted Air Traffic Control, sought priority clearance and turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru in line with security protocols.

A full emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport as the aircraft returned. Security agencies, airport personnel and airline staff carried out a detailed inspection of the plane after it landed safely.

The search reportedly lasted around 90 minutes. Authorities said no suspicious object or evidence of an attempted hijacking was found, following which the alert was withdrawn and the threat was declared a hoax.

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IndiGo responds

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the security alert and said the airline followed established procedures.

“A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026,” the spokesperson said. “In line with protocol, the pilots decided to return the aircraft to its originating airport for the necessary security checks.”

The airline added that the relevant authorities were informed immediately and that the flight would resume only after the required clearances were obtained.

Flight resumes journey

After receiving security clearance, flight 6E-451 resumed its journey to Lucknow later that night and landed safely, according to officials.

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Police are expected to examine the note and review available evidence to identify the person responsible. Officials have not yet announced whether a case has been registered or whether any suspect has been identified.

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