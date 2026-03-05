Middle East conflict enters day 6: 'No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,' says PM Modi

As the Middle East conflict entered day 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a “swift end” to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, saying military confrontation alone cannot resolve issues. He made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is on a four-day visit to India.

“India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” Modi said. “Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace,” he added.

President Stubb began his visit on Wednesday, focusing on enhancing cooperation across trade, investment, and critical technology sectors. The visit underlines growing India-Europe engagement, particularly in sustainability, digitalisation, and advanced technologies.

The leaders agreed to elevate India-Finland relations in digitalisation and sustainability to a strategic partnership. Modi highlighted collaboration in high-tech areas, including artificial intelligence, 6G telecom, clean energy, and quantum computing.

“At the beginning of 2026, a historic India–European Union Free Trade Agreement was concluded. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between India and Finland,” PM said.

“This partnership will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas,” Modi said, pointing to long-term collaboration in research and innovation.

Modi noted that the India-EU free trade agreement will further increase trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. “This agreement will give a fresh boost to bilateral economic engagement and help both countries tap opportunities in Europe,” he said.

India and Finland have steadily expanded collaboration in recent years in areas such as education, innovation, digital technology and sustainable development.

Finland is considered a global leader in digital infrastructure, clean technologies and advanced telecom systems, making it a key partner for India’s push towards technological self-reliance and green growth.